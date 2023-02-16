True Blood and Silicon Valley Are Getting the Basic Cable Treatment

Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: John P. Johnson; HBO

Time for everyone who says they watch True Blood for the plot to prove themselves: Per Variety, Warner Bros. Discovery is putting HBO’s horniest vampire show on basic cable. According to the newly merged company, Silicon Valley is also making the same move. That means both of these shows are going to be edited to fit a TV-MA rating. While that still doesn’t translate to family-friendly content, viewers can likely expect to see less nudity, gore, and swearing. Given the content of these two particular shows… there’ll definitely be plenty of time to stuff a bunch of ads into the commercial breaks. Directly after the NBA All-Star game this Saturday, True Blood will air on TNT, while Silicon Valley will air on TBS. After this premiere, True Blood will air on TNT on Mondays at 10 p.m., while Silicon Valley will take TBS’s 10 p.m. slot. If all goes well, WBD will have a combined 13 seasons of content to put on cable. Best of luck, editors.