Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Write what you (allegedly) know! Variety is reporting that Elizabeth Chambers — ex-wife of Armie Hammer — will produce and host a new series about “the complexities of toxic and traumatic relationships” using “interviews and firsthand accounts of survivors.” While sources say the show won’t address the allegations against Hammer directly, the press release singles out Chambers’s “unique empathy to help elevate victim’s voices.”

Chambers and Hammer divorced after ten years of marriage in July 2020. At the start of 2021, several women came forward with allegations against Hammer ranging from sexual and emotional abuse to cannibalism fetishes. A docuseries on Discovery+ detailed more alleged abuse within Hammer’s family, going back generations. At the beginning of February 2023, both Hammer and Chambers were profiled in publications — Hammer giving an interview to Air Mail, and Chambers in Elle. In her profile, Chambers said she does not want to be defined by her past marriage and is in fact in love with a new partner. “I’m not taking any bullshit from anyone,” she said. “You stand up for what you deserve, for what you know is right.”