Which Celebs Love Ellen and Portia’s Love?

Photo: Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for RH

Portia de Rossi has previously made it clear — with an Instagram graphic, even! — that she stands by Ellen DeGeneres. At her recent 50th birthday party, de Rossi decided to make another declaration of commitment. This time, she changed into her wedding dress and surprised her wife with a vow renewal ceremony. “You don’t have to say anything at all, but when I was thinking about what would make my birthday really special, it was reminding you that you’re the most important thing in the world to me, in front of family and friends,” she told a stunned DeGeneres. The pair, who have been married for 14 years, apparently have plenty of celebrity fans: Kris Jenner, who officiated the ceremony, referred to DeGeneres and de Rossi as “couple goals.” Per People, ex-royals Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also attended the event at the couple’s new home, as did former Friends Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston. Other famous guests reportedly included Gwyneth Paltrow, Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, Carol Burnett, Melissa Etheridge, and Brandi Carlile. And those are just the people that were spotted! The world can only wonder if Dakota “that’s not the truth” Johnson received an invite…