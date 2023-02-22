A24 Is Selling Raccacoonie to the Highest Bidder

Ya wanna buy a raccoon? Photo: Courtesy of A24

A24 is doing what it can to not get on the movie-studio edition of Hoarders, and today that means selling some of the props associated with everybody’s favorite weird little film turned Oscar darling, Everything Everywhere All at Once. From Thursday, February 23, to March 2, the third-ever A24 auction will be live featuring a slew of EEAAO memorabilia, including props, costumes, and a full-on vehicle. Proceeds from the auction will benefit three charities of EEAAO directors the Daniels’ pick: the Asian Mental Health Project, Laundry Workers Center, and Transgender Law Center. There are three lots of items to parse through, including the “Laundry and Taxes” lot (including hot-dog fingers, the laundry delivery van, and the Deirdre Beaubeirdre fit), the “In Another Life” lot (including the Jobu bagel and the punk cardigan), and the Mementos from the Multiverse lot (including butt-plug awards sans juice, the fannypack, and Raccacoonie himself). We just hope whoever buys Raccacoonie will be willing to lend it out to the set decorators of Succession next season. You know Kendall Roy is buying that thing for his daughter.