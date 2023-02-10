Fast X Trailer: Four Minutes of Family

Fast X dropped a trailer on February 10, and it’s longer than most songs are nowadays. That’s because a lot of lore piles up after a whopping nine films — Vin Diesel built a family amidst many missions and threats from enemies — but now, a past adversary is back for revenge. And he’s coming for everything Vin Diesel holds dear. The enemy? Jason Momoa. “Dominic Toretto,” Aquaman says. “You’re about to learn all about fear.” He’s the son of vicious Brazilian drug king Hernan Reyes, whom, you’ll surely remember, our protagonists eliminated in Fast Five. “You built such a beautiful life filled with love and family,” our villain laments. “I never got that chance. You stole that from me. My future, my family. And now, I’m gonna break yours, piece by piece.” Directed by Louis Leterrier, the penultimate Fast and Furious also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, John Cena, and Scott Eastwood, with Oscar winners Helen Mirren, Brie Larson, and Charlize Theron. A bloodbath is coming May 19.

Related