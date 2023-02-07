Fawlty Towers to Open a New Location

Photo: Don Smith/Radio Times via Getty Images

It’s time to check in to Fawlty Towers once more. More than forty years after the original series has ended, John Cleese is rebooting Fawlty Towers alongside his real-life daughter Camilla Cleese, who will star as Basil Fawlty’s estranged daughter. Besides the premise that the two will team up to run a boutique hotel, little is known about the project, like who would play Camilla’s mother and who else from the original series may return. John co-created and starred in the original two-season program with his first wife, Connie Booth, who played the waitress Polly Sherman; however, she has retired from acting since 1995. His on-screen wife, Prunella Scales, continues to act and reprised her role as Sybil Faulty for a charity event in 2007. If the reboot is gonna be anything like John’s Twitter rants, it will definitely be… interesting.