Florence Welch to Be Borne Back Ceaselessly Into the Past

Those 1920s/Great Gatsby–themed parties that all your straight friends have been throwing are creeping their way onto the stage. The American Repertory Theater in Boston is putting together a new musical adaptation of The Great Gatsby, by F. Scott Fitzgerald, with an all-star creative team. Hadestown and Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 director Rachel Chavkin is directing the production, with choreography by Moulin Rouge! Tony winner Sonya Tayeh. The book will be written by Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok, with Florence Welch (sans the Machine) writing the music and co-writing lyrics with Oscar nominee Thomas Bartlett. Whew! That’s enough credits to make even an egomaniac like Tom Buchanan blush. The new musical adaptation has been green-lit (get it?) for a 2024 debut. This will be the first major adaptation of the high-school lit-class staple since the copyright expired in 2021. These days, you don’t need old money or new money to mount The Great Gatsby.