Of All the Broadway Musicals for George Santos to Claim…

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Why would you brag about producing one of Broadway’s biggest flops? You’ll have to ask George Santos. Bloomberg reports that during his 2021 congressional campaign, the Republican politician and known liar told potential donors that he worked as a producer on the Broadway musical Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. But lead producer Michael Cohl has denied that Santos ever held that job, and none of the show’s playbills listed Santos’s name. New York Magazine’s monetary autopsy of Turn Off the Dark estimated that the musical cost $75 million and lost investors $60 million, making it an interesting show to bring up while trying to convince people to give you money. Multiple performers also suffered serious injuries during the production’s 2011 to 2014 run, which was plagued by legal battles and tech issues. All told, Santos might be the only person who would proudly put this on his résumé.