Girl From the North Country Becomes Girl on the Big Screen

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Girl From the North Country isn’t only rolling into a North American tour; it’s headed to the cinemas. Blueprint Pictures announced that they are producing an adaptation of the musical, per Variety. Through the use of Bob Dylan’s discography, Girl From the North Country follows Depression-era midwesterners that cross paths at a guest house during important moments in their lives. Starring Chlöe Bailey, Olivia Colman, and Woody Harrelson as the Laine family, their lives begin to unravel as the family’s adopted daughter with a big secret (Bailey) begins dating an escaped convict (Tosin Cole.) Conor McPherson, who wrote the musical, will be writing and directing the adaptation. The Bob Dylan-approved original musical weaves in songs like “Forever Young,” “All Along the Watchtower,” “Like a Rolling Stone,” and of course, “Girl From The North Country” to create the story, a la Across the Universe. Surely, the film will be handled with care.