GloRilla Drops a PSA

Don’t let “Internet Trolls” get the better of you, GloRilla says in her latest PSA single. “Sometimes, I think they be forgettin’ the internet a fairy tale,” she raps. “He that nigga for the people, but in person, he a bitch / They be gangster on the booth, but in them papers be a snitch.” The song discusses the widespread issue of terminally online people and their fake internet personas, living in unreality. The mommy influencers, people who are still using Snapchat, and thirsty people all up in his likes but not in his bed are all catching strays in the music video. Glo sits at a table covered in money, while the parents and gangsters take picture-perfect selfies that don’t match up with their regular reality. “They be tryna satisfy them internet goals,” she tells us over a Hitkidd beat. Then, she finds the control center for the internet trolls and kidnaps and Saran wraps them. Doing her part to keep us safe.

Related