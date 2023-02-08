Graham Nash Says He Was Reconciling With David Crosby Before His Death

Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Weeks after the death of David Crosby, his former bandmate Graham Nash says that he’s working on only remembering the good times he and Crosby had. “I think one of the only things that we can do, particularly me, is only try to remember the good times,” Nash told AARP, “because if I concentrate on the bad times, it gets too weird for me.” Nash said that he had Crosby were getting closer right before the latter’s death. “The fact is that we were getting a little closer at the end. He had sent me a voicemail saying that he wanted to talk to apologize, and could we set up a time to talk,” he said. Nash emailed him with a time to call — 11 am the next day. “He never called,” Nas said, “and then he was gone.” Crosby died a week and a half after their missed phone call.

Nash praised Crosby’s musicianship, especially his rhythm guitar work. “He really was in many ways the heartbeat of this band,” he told AARP. “I mean, he was incredibly talented and unique as a musician. That’s what he brought.” Crosby was rehearsing for performances before he died, and was happy that he and Nash were back in contact. “I wish to God that David would have had a better ending,” Nash said. “But him being happy at the end made it much better for me to be able to accept.”