Dr. Jill Biden. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Dr. Jill Biden showed up to reward change. No, we’re not talking about giving out an award to Bonnie Raitt after she changed moms’ lives everywhere with “I Can’t Make You Love Me.” We’re talking about her presenting the first Song for Social Change Special Merit Award to the Iranian protest song “Baraye,” by Shervin Hajipour. Hajipour wrote the song to support the protests in Iran that followed the death of Mahsa Amini on September 16, 2022. Celebs including Angelina Jolie and Britney Spears spoke out about the protests throughout September and October. Amini was arrested by the country’s “morality police” for not following the country’s hijab requirement. “For dancing in the streets / For the fear when kissing / For my sister, your sister, our sisters,” read the translated lyrics. The song went viral on TikTok, reaching 40 million views in under 48 hours, according to Salon. Hajipour was jailed after releasing the song, according to the Siasat Daily, but was released on October 4. Thanks, Dr. Jill, clearly a big fan of TikTok.