Quavo Brought Takeoff’s Chain to the Grammys

Quavo delivered a tribute to his late nephew, Takeoff, at Sunday night’s 65th Grammy Awards. He performed his song “Without You,” released just two months after Takeoff’s death. The performance started with an empty chair to Quavo’s left, representing his fallen bandmate. The Maverick City Music choir added an interpolation of “See You Again” to the song, as Quavo held Takeoff’s chain to the sky. His performance was part of a larger tribute to artists who died this year. Kacey Musgraves played “Coal Miner’s Daughter” on Loretta Lynn’s guitar before Quavo’s tribute, and Mick Fleetwood accompanied Sheryl Crow and Bonnie Raitt on “Songbird” to honor Christine McVie.

Quavo and Takeoff made up two-thirds of Migos, the rap trio that launched triplet flow into the stratosphere. Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff was killed at a Houston bowling alley on November 1, 2022. The shooting was reportedly over a dice game that ended in an argument. Authorities believe Takeoff was a bystander. Quavo was at the alley at the time of the shooting, but was unharmed. “Senseless violence and a stray bullet have taken another life from this world,” a statement from Migos’ label, Quality Control, read. “We are devastated.”