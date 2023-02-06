Harry’s House Needs a New Trophy Shelf

Some things are the same as it was. Photo: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Beyoncé had an okay night. She became the most awarded artist in Grammy history for her work on Renaissance, but she also continues to have just a singular win in the big four — Song of the Year for “Single Ladies” back in 2010. Instead of Beyoncé, the Grammy Awards went in a more Styles-ish direction when it came to the award for Album of the Year. They took it to Harry’s House. When asked in the press room whether he was also expecting Beyoncé to win, Styles said “You never know with this stuff. I don’t think you can look at any of these nominees and not think they’re deserving.” Styles isn’t doing it for the hardware, it’s for the fans. “I don’t think any of us sit in the studio thinking, making decisions based on what is going to get us one of these,” Styles said in his speech. “This is really, really kind.” Harry’s House also won Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical. So, Bey has yet to win Album of the Year, but she can console herself with the beaucoup bucks she’s about to make when she tours the album. And after performing Harry’s House in 42 sold-out North American shows for as many dates (in just five cities), the only thing Styles should be drinking out of his illustrious Grammy is Throat Coat.