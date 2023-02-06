Who Got Jay-Z and Lil Wayne to Perform at the Grammys? ‘God Did.’

Jay-Z performing “God Did.” Photo: CBS

Although God did not grant Beyoncé the Grammy she deserved last night, “God Did” bring together her husband and his friends to perform a celebratory gospel track immediately after her snub. (Awkward.) Jay-Z performed on the Grammys stage for the first time since 2014 last night — and though he didn’t storm the Recording Academy and take back what is rightfully Beyoncé’s Album of the Year Award, he did perform his extended verse in “God Did” with DJ Khaled, John Legend, Lil Wayne, Fridayy, and Rick Ross. Under royal-purple lights, the crew of mostly older hip-hop giants rapped their verses on a set outside L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena, seated behind a Last Supper–esque table overflowing with produce. For some (in the Beyhive), despite the opulent staging, it was tough to endure the optimistic song moments after the disaster that was the Album of the Year presentation. If we were Beyoncé’s husband, we simply would’ve flipped the table.

Both Hov and Lil Tunechi have had beef with the Grammys in the past. As recently as 2021, the “6 Foot 7 Foot” rapper said, “Fuck the Grammys,” and questioned the legitimacy of the voting body after he wasn’t nominated or invited to that year’s ceremony. “As an artist, when I see da Grammys coming up & I’m not involved nor invited; I wonder. Is it me , my musik, or just another technicality?” Lil Wayne tweeted at the time. “I look around w respect & wonder competitively am I not worthy?!” Jay-Z boycotted the Grammys over DMX’s snub in 1999 and did not return to the show until 2004. After the jump scare that was Harry Styles winning Album of the Year over Beyoncé at last night’s Scammys Grammys, perhaps they’ll be inspired to boycott once again.