All the Best 2023 Grammys Red Carpet Looks

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Which artist will show up the most bejeweled on the red carpet? Will Bad Bunny heat things up like summer 2022 again? And will Lizzo and Harry Styles have their BFF reunion? (They both have arrived on the red carpet so far…). Of course, the BeyHive (the world’s population at this point) will be buzzing to see if Beyoncé graces the carpet. With the 2023 Grammy Awards back at the Crypto.com Arena (can’t say that with a straight face) in Los Angeles, you can bet there will be countless ’fits on the red carpet tonight you’ll see in music videos tomorrow. Below, all the best celebrity looks, updating live.
Cardi B.
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Taylor Swift.
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
H.E.R.
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
(L-R) Harper Grohl, Jordyn Blum, Dave Grohl, Ophelia Grohl, and Violet Grohl.
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Mary J. Blige.
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Olivia Rodrigo.
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Fran Drescher.
Photo: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording A
Omar Apollo.
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Turnstile.
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Kacey Musgraves.
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Pharrell.
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Camila Cabello.
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Harry Styles.
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Shania Twain.
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Steve Lacy.
Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
Paris Hilton.
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Jack Harlow.
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A
Tems.
Photo: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Doja Cat.
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Kim Petras and Sam Smith.
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Miguel.
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Queen Latifah.
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A
Anderson .Paak.
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Heidi Klum.
Photo: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Jack Antonoff.
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Miranda Lambert.
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Lizzo.
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Questlove.
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Coco and Ice-T.
Photo: Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images
Chuck D and Flavor Flav.
Photo: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Lourdes Leon.
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
LL Cool J.
Photo: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Laverne Cox.
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Viola Davis.
Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Shaggy.
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage
Bebe Rexha.
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Maranda Curtis.
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Blac Chyna.
Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
Babyface.
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Divinity Roxx.
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Adrienne Bailon.
Photo: Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images
Amanda Gorman.
Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
Kandi Burruss.
Photo: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Amber Rose.
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Ashley McBryde.
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Judy Collins.
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage
Jessy Wilson.
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Koffee.
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Hunter Doohan.
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Danielle Pinnock.
Photo: Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images