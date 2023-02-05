Shania Twain Stole Harry Styles’s Outfit

Shania Twain and Harry Styles. Photo: Getty Images

Shania Twain and Harry Styles performed together at Coachella in 2022 and have slowly been morphing into the same person ever since. On the red carpet for the 2023 Grammy Awards, Twain wore a high-fashion clown suit that is positively Styles-ian with its gaudy, polka-dot print and vaguely ’70s flair — as well as the fact that it was designed by one of Styles’s favorite designers, Harris Reed. Our favorite part is not the wide-legged pant or the beautiful, Ronald McDonald–inspired wig, but the oversize top hat that tops (pun intended) the whole outfit off. Styles, meanwhile, went for an EgonLab patchwork jumpsuit that made him look like a tits-out circus performer at a Pride Parade. For both we say, no notes!

Not this man came to the #GRAMMYs dressed like a gay quilt. pic.twitter.com/nHRGTiPRDh — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) February 6, 2023

shania twain 3rd member of 100 gecs? pic.twitter.com/ARaHWHBMct — Remi (@woahitsrem) February 6, 2023