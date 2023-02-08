Release the Gay Cut of 80 for Brady

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Gold Meets Golden

A lot happens in 80 for Brady. Like, a lot. Guy Fieri is something of a nemesis for Sally Field, Lily Tomlin speaks to Tom Brady through a bobblehead. Jane Fonda makes questionable wig choices. But one thing left on the cutting room floor was a gay kiss between Gus Kenworthy and Brian Jordan Alvarez. Yes, the Olympic skier and M3GAN’s coworker had a same-sex smooch that, for some reason, didn’t wind up in the Tom Brady movie. Apparently Kenworthy and Alvarez were playing vicious love-hate boyfriends. “They used the script for one take,” Kenworthy said, “but then we did it like four or fives times where we would just ad-lib insults at each other and then make out.” A rep for Fifth Season told Variety 20 minutes of 80 for Brady were “cut from the film for pacing reasons, including key scenes with cast members, along with cameo appearances such as Gus and Brian’s kissing scene.” That’s not how Kenworthy sees it: “They said they had to cut it for time, but I think they cut it for Middle America,” Kenworthy told Variety. Maybe Kenworthy and Alvarez can smooch in the M3GAN sequel.