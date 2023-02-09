Family of Halyna Hutchins Is Suing Alec Baldwin, Rust Producers in New Lawsuit

Photo-Illustration: Vulture

Alec Baldwin and producers of the film Rust are facing a new civil lawsuit over their role in the fatal 2021 shooting of Halyna Hutchins, attorney Gloria Allred announced on February 9. “We have filed a lawsuit today in Los Angeles County’s superior court against Alec Baldwin, producers of Rust, and other defendants who may have been responsible for the tragic death of Halyna Hutchins,” Allred said in a press conference. “The lawsuit today [alleges] battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, and loss of consortium.” The film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, is named in the suit. The legal team shared photos and videos of Hutchins’s family members, where they shared their grief over the loss of the cinematographer. “To lose my sister, at least personally for me, was a horrible experience, and it is one of the biggest losses of my life,” Hutchins’s sister, Svetlana, said in the translated video. “Even more devastating is to see the utter suffering of our parents and how their health has sharply declined.”

“Is it for this reason that I would like those who are at fault, for somebody, to carry that responsibility,” she continued. “Not just someone, but that someone who is truly responsible for this. I believe to let this go and leave this unpunished is unallowable.” In the press conference, Allred claimed Baldwin has yet to reach out to the family with an apology. “There has been no settlement for [the plaintiffs],” Allred said. “As a matter of fact, there has been no outreach to them by Mr. Baldwin to even say he was sorry.” Hutchins’s widower, Matthew Hutchins, settled a different wrongful-death lawsuit against Baldwin and the producers last October. That suit did not include Hutchins’s mother, father, and sister as plaintiffs.

The filing comes days after the Santa Fe district attorney formally charged Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Hutchins on January 31, after over a year of investigation. Gutierrez-Reed also faces similar criminal charges. According to co-counsel Allred and co-counsel John Carpenter, the goal of the new filing is “accountability and justice.” “Halyna Hutchins came to the United States from Ukraine to follow her dream, and that dream included making a better life for herself and her entire family,” Carpenter said. “And when Halyna was taken away by Baldwin and the Rust producers, they delivered a wound that will last forever.”