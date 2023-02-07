Harry’s House Spun Backward at the Grammys

Photo: Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

If you thought Harry Styles’s performance of “As It Was” last Sunday at the 2023 Grammys was a little awkward at first, so did everyone performing it. Styles’s dancer Brandon Mathis revealed on Instagram that the stage was spinning in the opposite direction of how they initially rehearsed, confusing everyone onstage. “The moment the curtain opened and it was time to perform, the turntable started spinning in reverse,” Mathis shared before gesturing the different directions the stage was moving in. “Backward. Freaking all of us out on live television. And there was nothing we could do to stop it. So, after a week of rehearsing this piece perfectly going this way, the moment it’s time to perform, it starts going this way. And in real time, we have to troubleshoot and try to do a complete piece in reverse.” Vulture has reached out to the Recording Academy and CBS, hoping to find official confirmation on how Harry’s house was really supposed to spin.