Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 16 More Years in Prison

Harvey Weinstein Photo: Etienne Laurent-Pool/Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein, the former head of Miramax later known for his sexual crimes, was sentenced to 16 more years in prison on February 23, according to Reuters. He’s currently serving a 23-year prison sentence for his 2020 conviction in New York, bringing his total sentencing up to 39 years. On December 19, the jury in the Los Angeles trial found Weinstein guilty of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, and sexual penetration by a foreign object, all relating to the same Jane Doe in an incident 17 years prior. He was not convicted of four other allegations brought by other accusers after being found not guilty of sexual battery against a second Jane Doe and after the jury declared a mistrial on the final three counts by Jane Does No. 2 and No. 4. On August 24, the New York State Court of Appeals agreed to hear Weinstein’s appeal in his rape and assault case, with his appeals lawyer, Barry Kamins, arguing that “prejudicial, bad evidence” was introduced in the initial trial, adding significance to the L.A. conviction. Weinstein will now remain in prison regardless of the results of the appeal. As of June 2022, Weinstein also faces charges in the U.K. for an alleged indecent assault committed in 1996.