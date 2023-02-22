Thanks to HBO, the True Blood Reboot Has Met Its True Death

Photo: HBO/John P Johnson

Step aside, Buffy — HBO is the vampire slayer now. Per Variety, the True Blood reboot series is officially dead. Although a few scripts for the new show were developed, according to HBO and HBO Max CEO Casey Bloys, there was “nothing that felt like it got there.” Sucks to (blood)suck, we suppose. In December 2020, Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa was attached to co-write a new take on the gothic vampire drama with the help of NOS4A2 producer Jami O’Brien. Alan Ball, who created the original True Blood in 2008, was also reportedly set to executive-produce alongside Aguirre-Sacasa. However, the project stalled after these initial announcements. No plot details were ever released, so it’s unclear where the reboot would have fit in the context of Sookie Stackhouse and Bill Compton’s story. For now, it looks as if the only new version of the horny vampire show we’re getting is its upcoming resurrection as a [checks notes] cable-friendly program.