Mel Brooks Is Once Again an AP World History Teacher

We here at Vulture are big fans of intimate storytelling, from Fleabag’s hyper-focus on one woman’s interiority to The Wire’s extensive quest to understand all parts of Baltimore’s drug trade to Reservation Dogs’s loving tale of one Indigenous group of teens. Mel Brooks isn’t here for that shit; he’d rather tell the history of the entire effing world. (Again.) Hulu just dropped the trailer for its upcoming Brooks-led series The History of the World, Part II, a sequel to Brooks’s 1981 comedy, The History of the World, Part I, and boy, is it big! The show stars Brooks, Wanda Sykes, Nick Kroll, and Ike Barinholtz, but, like the original, this series features a who’s who of other comedy geniuses as well. They include (but are not limited to) the likes of Seth Rogen, Quinta Brunson, Josh Gad, Pamela Adlon, Danny DeVito, Kumail Nanjiani, Tyler James Williams, Jack Black, Taika Waititi, J.B. Smoove, Johnny Knoxville, and, the biggest name in comedy of them all, Emily Ratajkowski.

The trailer treats us to a broad swath of world history, all of which is entirely accurate, at least to our knowledge. History teachers may not want you to know that Hitler sang all the time, that Judas peed on Jesus’s foot, or about the existence of the Kama Soup-tra, but Brooks will tell you all about it. The series starts streaming on March 6, with two episodes dropping each day through March 9, just in time for high schoolers everywhere to learn the truth about World History before their Advanced Placement tests.