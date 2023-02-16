Rachel Sennott and Nicole Kidman Head to Holland, Michigan

Nicole Kidman and Rachel Sennott. Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

One thing Nicole Kidman’s gonna do is star in a thriller about trouble in the home. This time, though, she’s bringing “It” girl–in–the–making Rachel Sennott (Bodies, Bodies, Bodies) along for the ride, per Deadline. The duo have been cast in Holland, Michigan, a “Hitchcockian” film directed by Mimi Cave (Fresh) from a Black List–topping script by Andrew Sodroski. It follows a midwestern housewife who suspects that her husband is cheating. Her suspicion leads to an amateur investigation that uncovers his dark secret. Matthew Macfadyen, another actor who’s been in stuff about marital strife, joins the ensemble alongside Gael García Bernal (Station Eleven), Lennon Parham (Minx), Isaac Krasner (Power Book III: Raising Kanan), Jeff Pope (Interview With the Vampire), and Jude Hill (Belfast). Kidman also produces the film. The Prime Video offering will stream on its platform in 240 countries and territories worldwide in probably the biggest audience for exposing a cheater since the GMA3 couple or the Try Guys drama.