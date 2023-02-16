Imagine The Last of Us on Network TV

Into It With Sam Sanders Get the latest episodes on Thursdays. Subscribe to the podcast here. Photo: Liane Hentscher/HBO

Despite The Last of Us’s trappings of prestige TV, Into It host Sam Sanders is not fully convinced that the HBO show is any good. Vulture’s Roxana Hadadi and Jackson McHenry disagree. For Roxana, it’s interesting to see a familiar story cast characters of different ethnicities and backgrounds. For Jackson, the show treads a lot of the same ground as The Road, Children of Men, and Station Eleven — in less interesting ways. But all agree that The Last of Us might look a lot more inventive and daring if it weren’t coming from HBO and were instead, say, a 22-episode adaptation on SYFY. Listen to the full episode here and subscribe below.