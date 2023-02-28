Drake, Usher, and Burna Boy to Headline J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival

Usher and Drake. Photo: Getty Images

If you’re a die-hard fan of Drake, Usher, and Burna Boy, then steel yourself: The trio will headline Dreamville Festival, the music festival produced by J. Cole’s label of the same name in the rapper’s hometown of Raleigh, North Carolina. Grammy-winning artist and everyone’s auntie’s favorite Usher will close out day one with additional performances from Lil Durk, Ari Lennox, City Girls, Sean Paul, EarthGang, Jessie Reyez, and Key Glock, among others. Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy headlines day two along with master of ceremonies J. Cole and his special guest, the man who made an album titled Her Loss that ended up losing lawsuits, Drake. The latter group is set to maximize their joint slay with a medley of hits from each of their catalogue, according to the press release. Summer Walker, J.I.D, GloRilla, Bas, Waka Flaka Flame, and Mario will also hit the day-two stage. Meanwhile, the expanded event will feature Dreamville labelmates Ari Lennox, J.I.D, EarthGang, Bas, Cozz, Omen, and Lute. Sleep tight, fans: Dreamville Festival 2023 returns to Dorothea Dix Park on April 1 and 2.

DREAMVILLE FEST 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 APRIL 1st - APRIL 2nd 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 SEE YOU THERE pic.twitter.com/8unL5tZ6EF — J. Cole (@JColeNC) February 28, 2023