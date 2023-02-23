Jean Smart Says She Is Recovering from a ‘Successful Heart Procedure’

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic

Jean Smart is giving her heart a break. “February is American Heart Month – a time when the nation spotlights heart health, so it feels important to share with all of you that I am recovering from a recent successful heart procedure,” she revealed in an Instagram post on Thursday. “I am fortunate to have excellent care and support from family and friends while I continue to recuperate. Please listen to your body and talk to your doctor – I’m very glad I did!” This is not the first time she has publicly discussed her health; she told The New Yorker in 2021 that she was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes as a teen. Smart suggested that the diagnosis was an indirect start to her acting career, since it influenced her to choose a college with a good theater program because it was close to home.

According to Deadline, production on the upcoming third season of Hacks has been put on pause so that Smart, who stars on the HBO MAx show as comedian Deborah Vance, can heal. “We are so happy that our beloved Jean Smart’s heart procedure was successful and she’s on the mend. HBO Max and UTV send their well wishes,” HBO Max and Universal TV said in a joint statement. Hacks production is expected to resume on or around March 13. Hopefully after a little over two weeks of rest and relaxation, Smart will be ready to safely return to all that on-screen stress.