Jenna Ortega and Travis Kelce Will Debut As SNL Hosts in March

It’s time for some new blood at Saturday Night Live. As previously announced, the NBC show is set to return from a two-week break with a February 25 episode that will make Woody Harrelson a five-time host and Jack White a five-time musical guest. So, perhaps to even things out a bit, SNL has now announced that it will ring in the month of March with a back-to-back pair of first-time hosts. After winning this year’s Super Bowl to the disappointment of Abbott Elementary fans around the country, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will make his hosting debut on March 4. He’ll be joined by first-time musical guest Kelsea Ballerina. Wednesday star Jenna Ortega will then make her hosting debut the following week, on March 11, alongside second-time musical guest The 1975. Hopefully, Ortega will find Saturday a little less stressful than Wednesday.