Jerrod Carmichael to Helm HBO Comedy-Documentary Series

Jerrod Carmichael Photo: Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images

Jerrod Carmichael might have irked the Hollywood Foreign Press Association with his unconventional hosting stint at the Golden Globes, but on the bright side, the comedian and HBO remain as tight as ever. On February 1, the network announced that its old pal Rothaniel would helm a new “comedy documentary series” for the channel about his personal life that will follow him “through encounters with friends, family, and strangers, all in his quest for love, sex, and connection.”

The still unnamed series, executive-produced by Carmichael, Ari Katcher (who also directs), and Eli Despres, is part of the network’s overall deal with the Emmy winner. Those searching for clues as to what it may look like can refer back to Home Videos and Sermon on the Mount, a two-part video diary Carmichael filmed for HBO in 2019, in which he probed his family dynamics using documentary elements. “Rothaniel resonated with audiences in such a profound way, and his honesty and vulnerability are a perfect fit for this original format,” said Nina Rosenstein, HBO’s executive vice-president of programming, in a statement.

There is no information yet on when this upcoming series will air, but between this, The Rehearsal, and How To With John Wilson, HBO appears to be blessing the world by tripling down on its investment in the “comedy documentary” format.