It’s Neither Too Little Nor Too Late for Jojo to Star on Broadway

Go JoJo. Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

The pop star known as JoJo, or, as George Civeris from StraightioLab refers to her, “JoJo Millennial” (in contrast to the very Gen-Z JoJo Siwa), is entering her Broadway era. JoJo will make her Broadway debut as Satine in the Tony-winning production of Moulin Rouge! at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, replacing Ashley Loren. JoJo Millenial began her career as a teen pop star with songs including “Leave (Get Out)” and “Too Little Too Late,” before fights with her label caused a ten-year stall in her career between her 2006 album, The High Road, and her following album, Mad Love, released in 2016. She will enter the Broadway adaptation of the 2001 Baz Luhrmann film on April 11 for 14 weeks, ending her run on July 16. Her partner onstage will be Derek Klena, who is returning in the role of Christian. While no JoJo or Jojo Siwa songs are included in the jukebox musical’s vast repertoire, we are excited to see JoJo’s take on the extremely emotional version of Katy Perry’s “Firework” that is featured in the show.