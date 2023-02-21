The Newest Scream Queen? JoJo Siwa

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

After starring in two seasons of Dance Moms, JoJo Siwa is getting on board for her second horror project, officially becoming a scream queen in every sense of the word. According to Deadline, she will be starring alongside her Nickelodeon co-star Jade Pettyjohn in the horror thriller film All My Friends Are Dead. Directed by Saw 3D writer Marcus Dunstan, the movie follows a group of college friends staying in an Airbnb for a music festival, and after a week of partying, each friend starts to be killed off one by one. While the film is still in casting and financing mode, it will start filming sometime this Spring. If the production is looking for some spooky props, Siwa might have the hook-up.