The Eras Tour (Jonas Brothers Version) Takes Broadway

No bonus Jonas? Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

The Jonas Brothers are taking their family business to Broadway. Nick, Joe, and Kevin will regale us with a five-night residency at the Marquis Theatre, March 14–18, the group announced today. Each night of the limited engagement will focus on a single album in order of release — starting with their 2007 self-titled. Successful hits and “Wings,” the first single from upcoming album The Album, will be sprinkled into each set. Jonatics will be treated with cuts from A Little Bit Longer (2008), Lines, Vines, and Trying Times (2009), and Happiness Begins (2019). The residency culminates in the first-ever live performance of the band’s forthcoming album, which officially drops May 12. Noticeably absent from the Hollywood Walk of Fame inductees’ schedule is a night dedicated to their contributions to the Camp Rock OST — the Jonas Brothers’ crowning achievement (behind only the Camp Rock 2 OST). We’ll forgive the band if they play Nick’s Chuck E. Cheese commercial on loop during the VCR portion of the show.