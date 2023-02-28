Where Is Jüstin Bieber Now? Not Touring.

Justin Bieber. Photo: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

It’s not that Justin Bieber is saying “never” to touring (he would never say never), but most of his current world-tour dates are being canceled. Sorry. The tour was previously postponed five times, most recently on October 6. The singer accredited the previous postponement to his battle with Ramsey Hunt disorder, which left him with significant facial paralysis. “I need to make my health the priority right now,” he said when he announced the initial postponement on an Instagram story, according to Deadline. Now, the Utilita Arena in Sheffield has officially announced that their date of the tour has been canceled. Additionally, fans with tickets for other dates are getting messages from ticket-sale venues that their dates are officially canceled, rather than postponed, according to the L.A. Times. Ticketmaster still lists Bieber’s dates in Paris on March 6 and 7 as happening, and two American dates as “postponed,” but the website lists all other dates as canceled as well. Unfortunately, there are no dates in Georgia (the state or the country) listed as happening on the site, so Bieber will have to wait to get those sweet, sweet peaches.