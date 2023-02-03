Look, Lauren London Wasn’t Sure About You People At First Either

Photo: Tyler Adams/Netflix

All you people who aren’t sure how to feel about You People are not alone — even Lauren London, who stars in the new Netflix rom-com, was initially hesitant. The latest project from Black-ish creator Kenya Barris follows an interracial and interfaith couple (London and Jonah Hill) whose families clash ahead of their marriage. “I was kind of apprehensive about it, only because I want to be really intentional with what I do now, at my age and in the space that I’m in,” London told Harper’s Bazaar. She specifically recalled wondering, “Why would these two people really like each other?” (She shared a similar concern in a previous interview with Entertainment Tonight: “OK, well, why her and him?’ Because she was written like hella stylish and he was like this … very low-key [guy].”)

According to London, a lunch chat with the movie’s producers — Barris, Hill, and Kevin Misher — convinced her to take the part. “We have to showcase a real connection,” she concluded. “They’re from two totally different worlds, and if you see them, you would never think that they would meet or hang out, whatever the case is. It was a conversation on connecting with people genuinely and going for the soul connection.” She added that she and Hill actually do have a lot in common in real life, given that they are both “L.A. kids from the same era.” Did that translate to better on-screen chemistry as a couple? Feel free to judge for yourself. The movie — which also stars Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and David Duchovny — is currently available to stream on Netflix … as long as you’ve got a working password, of course.