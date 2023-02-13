Leslie Grace and Brendan Fraser Bonded Over the Batgirl Cancellation

Photo-Illustration: Illustration: Vulture, Images: Getty Images

Leslie Grace and Brendan Fraser became close during the filming of the now-lost Batgirl. Grace tells Variety that Fraser sent her a special wrap gift for good luck “because in this business, you gotta have a little luck.” He got her a gold necklace that included two charms, a little bell, and a pair of dice. While the pair already had a strong bond despite playing enemies in the film, the two grew closer as they were both blindsided by the sudden cancellation of Batgirl. “I found out like the rest of you,” she explained of the sudden news back in August. “And then my phone just started blowing up.”

One of the people calling Grace was Fraser, who thought the news was a cruel, sick Joker-like prank. “I thought I was getting punked, but it checked out,” he said to Variety. “Then came hysterical laughter like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me?’ I know that the filmmakers and producers were expecting to hear from the studio about the film, and the anticipation was, ‘How do we broaden the movie out to take it from a streaming format to a theatrical release?’ But as we all know, it was the complete opposite.” Despite not having an official release, the film still saw the light of day — sort of. There was a small cast-and-crew screening of the movie on the Warner Bros. lot, and Grace shared snippets of the unfinished film on TikTok. While there is no official finish cut of the movie, Grace hopes that people will “get to see clips of it later on” or at least let her make an appearance in the Batman film starring Robert Pattinson. But she doesn’t want to get anyone’s hopes up: “We’ll just see where that takes us; I can’t say one way or the other if that is a reality at this point. I can’t speak too much about a future for Batgirl or guarantee anything. The last thing that I would want to do is give folks any kind of inkling of something that I have not much control over — as we’ve learned.”