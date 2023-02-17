Say That to Baby Yoda’s Face, Liam Neeson

Photo: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Liam Neeson has been coming out swinging lately, and we’re not just talking about his latest action movies. Just a day after he (stage) punched Jimmy Fallon in the face, Neeson has taken aim at the ever-expanding nature of the Star Wars franchise. When asked on Watch What Happens Live if he would be interested in returning for a Disney+ spinoff for his Jedi Master character Qui-Gon Jinn, Neeson immediately rolled his eyes, threw his hands up, and let out an exasperated huff. “No, I’m not. There’s so many spinoffs of Star Wars, it’s diluting it to me,” he said. “And it’s taking away the mystery and the magic in a weird way, you know.” But wait, didn’t he himself previously make a cameo on Obi-Wan Kenobi? “That was cool, I loved it,” Neeson acknowledged. “But that’s it.”

To be fair, there are a lot of new Disney+ Star Wars projects to keep up with — aside from Obi-Wan, the past few years alone have brought us series and miniseries such as The Mandalorian, Andor, The Book of Boba Fett, The Bad Batch, and Visions. That’s a lot of content, especially if you also factor in upcoming releases like Ahsoka and The Acolyte. But hey, without the spinoffs, we never would have met Baby Yoda, so… Grogu, get behind us.