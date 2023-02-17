Maybe What ‘Unholy’ Really Needs Is a Flute Solo

Let’s get a few things, no pun intended, straight. “Unholy” is an important, history-making song, the first No. 1 and a rare Grammy win by an out trans person. But it’s not a perfect one. Subject-wise, it’s remarkably tame; sonically, it waters down the influence of trans visionaries like Sophie. What could make it better? Lizzo had a few ideas when she covered the song for the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. For one, the pop star performed with a live band, who took the track into more soulful territory (and, in a Rihanna-level branding move, all rocked her shapewear Yitty). Vocally, Lizzo took the song to church, belting and howling her way through. But most importantly, she added a 30-second flute solo in the middle of the song — and oh, does it work. It contributes to the eerie feeling the track is going for, and it’s also actually sexy, especially when Lizzo breaks for a well-placed “uhhh.” Plus, how the hell do you have the breath control to go from hitting those big notes to playing the flute to back again?! Sam Smith and Kim Petras better be making that remix happen right now.

