Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Make Out to Céline Dion in New Rom-Com

It’s finally happening: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are in a movie together. The new trailer for the romantic comedy Love Again features the real-life couple making out in the back of a taxi. Alas, do not get your hopes up as the two are not end game in the movie. Chopra’s love interest, Sam Heughan, takes the lead role as Rob, a workaholic who finds himself with a new phone number. Coincidentally, the old phone number of Chopra’s late fiance, who she still texts as she grieves her loss. As she unknowingly sends Rob endearing text messages, he starts to fall in love with her, and eventually, they meet. Aw! But it gets even cuter. Making her on-screen debut, Celine Dion lends her acting and her music to the film, creating new songs to teach us all about love. By the time you stop cooing and awwing, Love Again will already be out, premiering in theaters on May 12.

Related