Mae Martin Comes Home to Canada in SAP

If Mae Martin stresses anything in the first look at their debut hour-long Netflix comedy special, SAP, it’s that they don’t have time to indulge hypotheticals. So they must be relieved that the special, first announced back in November 2022, now has a public release date: March 28. “‘If we had kids one day, what would we name our kids?’” they recall a partner asking them during a recent relationship. “At this point, I’ve had that conversation with so many people. I was like, ‘I don’t know. Let me just wade through this graveyard of dead hypothetical children to try to get to the new hypothetical kids.’”

Relationship commentary like this will feel familiar to fans who know Martin from Feel Good, the semi-autobiographical Channel 4 and Netflix series they created and starred in, which concluded its run after two seasons in 2021. But the upcoming special will also tackle “a world off its axis,” including “a mythical moose encounter” and “the gender spectrum in Beauty and the Beast,” according to Netflix.

Directed by A League of Their Own and Broad City star Abbi Jacobson, the special will also mark a homecoming for Martin, who began their career in Toronto before finding greater success in the U.K. It was filmed at the Vogue Theatre in Vancouver, and its title, SAP, may or may not be a reference to Canada’s most famous export, maple syrup.