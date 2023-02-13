Everyone Had a Date With Magic Mike

Channing Tatum in Magic Mike’s Last Dance. Photo: Warner Bros.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance proved once again that it can get audiences to come to the theater. The third installment of the male-stripper series — in which Channing Tatum reprises his titular role alongside the franchise’s newest star, the indomitable Salma Hayek-Pinault — took in $8.2 million at the domestic box office, per The Hollywood Reporter. It’s the lowest first-weekend showing of the three films, though those numbers aren’t necessarily a disappointment. In fact, they’re relatively high: Considering its debut on only 1,550 screens, far fewer than its predecessors, you could say that Last Dance is a box-office success. The movie, originally conceived as a made-for-streaming entertainment, made $18.6 million globally. For perspective, the first Steven Soderbergh–directed film, Magic Mike, debuted in 2012 with $39.1 million from 3,920 theaters, while Gregory Jacobs’s sequel, Magic Mike XXL, bowed in 2016 with $12.8 million from 3,355 theaters. Soderbergh returned to direct Magic Mike’s Last Dance, which earned a per-theater average of $5,467 in its first weekend, a little less than the first film but more than twice the second. Tatum’s film also beat out two James Cameron joints to top the box office — Avatar: The Way of Water scored $6.9 million for the No. 2 slot, and Titanic’s 25th-anniversary rerelease nabbed $6.4 million. More people wanted to have a date with two movie stars (and watch one of them shake something).