Of Course Steven Yeun Has a ‘Significant’ Role in Marvel’s Thunderbolts

Phase Five is looking mighty fine. Per Deadline, Nope star Steven Yeun is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe next summer as part of the cast of Thunderbolts, the Phase Five movie currently scheduled to release on July 26, 2024. Yeun will reportedly play a “significant” role in not only the movie, but also the future of the MCU. While the official plot hasn’t been revealed, we know from the comics that the Thunderbolts are a superpowered team of antiheroes and villains. Marvel announced last year that the cast will include Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Winter Soldier, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster. Deadline later reported this January that The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri is also cooking up a yet-unnamed role, perhaps in hopes of pleasing critics as much as Sydney’s risotto did. The movie will be helmed by Paper Towns director Jake Schreier, with Black Widow writer Eric Pearson writing a script for Kevin Feige to produce. We’re sure the whole Thunderbolts team is busy putting the storm in brainstorm.

