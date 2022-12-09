Oh My God, That’s Ms. Norbury!

She’s a pusher. Photo: Bryan Bedder/NBCU via Getty Images

North Shore High’s math teacher beat drug-dealer accusations and is back for more teen drama. Tina Fey will once again play Ms. Norbury in the upcoming Mean Girls movie musical, she confirmed on the February 16 episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers. The mathlete coach also revealed that Tim Meadows, who played Principal Duvall, is also set to reprise his role as the frustrated administrator who did not leave the South Side to police high-school cliques. “I do want to give you credit, you and Tim had parts in the original film that you couldn’t age out of,” Seth Meyers commented. (Job security is hard to find in this economy.) “Teachers work forever,” Fey responded. “I want it to be like when Gilligan from Gilligan’s Island would be at a trade show and you’d be like, ‘Oh, he looks so old in his little hat.’ That’s my goal.” The SNL alum went on to spill the beans about the movie’s production start date — cameras start rolling March 6. “It’s gonna be good,” she promised.

The movie musical previously announced the rest of the main cast last December. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Reneé Rapp will watch the world burn as Regina George for the second time in her career. She previously played the leader of the Plastics in the Broadway stage adaptation of the hit 2004 movie. After enrolling in Sex Lives of College Girls’ Essex College, Rapp will now head back to high school with a new cast of classmates. Mare of Easttown’s Angourie Rice will play Cady, who transfers from Africa and gets caught up in Regina’s popular clique. Auli’i Cravalho (Moana) and Jaquel Spivey (A Strange Loop) will play Cady’s artsy outsider friends Janis and Damien, respectively.

Tina Fey first announced this project, which is set to debut on Paramount+, back in 2020, explaining that she just isn’t ready to let go of these teens. “They are my Marvel Universe and I love them dearly,” she said in a statement at the time. Fey wrote the original Mean Girls movie and the book for the Mean Girls Broadway show, so naturally, she’s also writing the script for this feature. She’ll also produce alongside SNL’s Lorne Michaels. Jeff Richmond, Fey’s husband and the creator of the 30 Rock theme, will compose the music, while Nell Benjamin will provide lyrics. No release date has been announced yet. We wish we could offer you a prediction, but come on. It’s not like we have ESPN or something.

This post has been updated.