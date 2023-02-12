Megan Fox Might Be Taking Off That Thorny Engagement Ring

Photo: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Not the type of fumble you thought you’d be hearing about on Super Bowl Sunday, huh? It looks like Machine Gun Kelly may have cheated on his fiancée, Megan Fox. Alright, so she didn’t outright accuse him of infidelity, but she’s done the social-media equivalent of that. As of this morning, Fox has deleted all pictures of MGK off her Instagram and posted some pointed Lemonade lyrics: “You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath,” she captioned a carousel post that ends with a video of a burning envelope. She hasn’t confirmed anything, but quoting a song like “Pray You Catch Me”? If that’s not a hint at a breakup, we’re not sure what is. Fox, who was the poster girl in MGK’s teenage bedroom, previously announced her engagement to the musician in January 2022. In a (since-deleted!) post, she revealed that they dated for “a year and a half” before he proposed. “Just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes…and then we drank each other’s blood,” she wrote at the time. The pair frequently referred to their relationship as a “dark fairytale,” so naturally, her engagement ring had to match the tone. “The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts,” MGK told Vogue. “Love is pain!” In light of today’s news … ouch.