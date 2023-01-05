Miley Cyrus’s Endless Summer Vacation Begins in March

Photo: Vijat Mohindra/NBC via Getty Images

On her last album, Plastic Hearts, Miley Cyrus went back in time to make a classic-rock tribute. Now she wants to stop time on her follow-up, Endless Summer Vacation. Cyrus kicked off 2023 by announcing her eighth studio album, which she’s calling a “love letter to L.A.,” per a press release. And it’s coming on March 10 — enough of a threat for Lana Del Rey to reschedule her love letter to L.A., Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd, for March 24. Cyrus’s album is “a reflection of the strength she’s found in focusing on both her physical and mental well-being,” as evidenced by the cover, which shows her hanging on a trapeze with no effects. Hope she’s strong enough for the impending stan wars!

ENDLESS SUMMER VACATION. THE ALBUM. MARCH 10. pic.twitter.com/JUgcadUiGF — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 5, 2023

Cyrus led off the album with single “Flowers” — on ex Liam Hemsworth’s birthday, no less — after she revealed it during her NBC New Year’s Eve special. It remains to be seen (well, heard) whether she’ll be following her rock muse, going back to “Malibu,” or doing something else entirely here, but she did have a varied slate of collaborators hanging with her: Greg Kurstin, Kid Harpoon, Tyler Johnson, and Bangerz-era producer Mike WiLL Made-It all produced the new record. Also joining her on this trip? Brandi Carlile and Sia, according to the tracklist she shared on social media today. See the very colorful full list below.

“Flowers”

“Jaded”

“Rose Colored Lenses”

“Thousand Miles” (feat. Brandi Carlile)

“You”

“Handstand”

“River”

“Violet Chemistry”

“Muddy Feet” (feat. Sia)

“Wildcard”

“Island”

“Wonder Woman”

“Flowers (Demo)”