Photo: Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

You’d think that this wouldn’t need to be news, but it is: An awards show is actually gonna show us all of its awards. Per Variety, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences CEO Bill Kramer has confirmed that the 2023 Oscars will present all 23 categories during the live telecast. The Academy was widely dragged last year when it demoted eight categories — Original Score, Makeup and Hairstyling, Documentary Short, Film Editing, Production Design, Animated Short, Live-Action Short, and Sound — by presenting those awards during the red carpet (which obviously meant all the seats weren’t filled). Highlight clips were later edited back into the show, but many cinema-lovers expressed outrage at the idea of giving less attention to professions that are already often underlooked. “Bullying works,” one fan tweeted in celebration after it was announced that the full categories were coming back.

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony is set to air live on ABC on March 12, 2023. Since a post-slap Chris Rock turned the Academy down, Jimmy Kimmel will host the ceremony for the third time. White Cherry Entertainment’s Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss will produce the show, with Weiss serving as director for the eighth year in a row. Since the full categories have been reinstated, we expect that the telecast will last a little longer this time. Hopefully Kimmel won’t get too tired flying the Oscars plane — we wouldn’t want him to make lying down during awards shows into a habit.