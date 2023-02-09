Netflix Ditches ‘Outwit’ and ‘Outplay’ for Just Outlast

Netflix is ready to bring a bunch of people Alone, together. Esther Povitsky, eat your heart out. Outlast is a survivalist competition series based on teamwork, which, of course, makes the dream work. The dream, in this case, is $1,000,000. “A raw survival competition series where 16 lone wolves must outlast each other in the Alaskan wilderness in an attempt to win $1 million” is how Netflix describes the show. “There is only one rule in this cutthroat game: They must be a part of a team to win.” Essentially, the lone wolves must move in a pack. The trailer promises high drama and low temperatures ahead of its March 10 debut — let’s see if they can do any better than those Yellowjackets girls (they won’t).