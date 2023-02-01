Ozzy Osbourne Retires From Touring Over Spine Injury

Ozzy Osbourne Photo: Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Prince of Darkness is hanging it up. Ozzy Osbourne is retiring from touring, he told fans in a message on February 1, canceling his upcoming European tour. “This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans,” Osbourne wrote. The 74-year-old metal legend previously revealed in 2020 that he injured his spine during a fall the year before and needed neck surgery. He canceled a 2020 tour (before the pandemic) owing to that injury along with his Parkinson’s diagnosis. He once again cited his spinal injury in his decision to no longer tour. “I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required,” Osbourne wrote, meanwhile clarifying that his “singing voice is fine.” Osbourne’s canceled dates were set to be part of No More Tours II, a farewell tour he started in 2018, nearly 50 years after he formed Black Sabbath in 1969. He released his last album, Patient Number 9, in 2022, and is up for four Grammys for the album this weekend. In his note, Osbourne left the possibility open to something like a residency, saying his “team is currently coming up with ideas” for non-touring shows. “Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way,” he shared.

This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans… pic.twitter.com/aXGw3fjImo — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) February 1, 2023