Even Paul Mescal Admits He Should Get Into the Celebrity Tequila Game

Celebrities have seemed to oversaturate the alcohol market. From George Clooney’s Casamigos to Miles Teller’s Long Drink, it seems like almost every actor has stepped foot into a tasting lab to try their hands at being a mixologist. Aftersun’s Paul Mescal seems almost destined to eventually create his own alcoholic drink, specifically one closest to his last name: the smokey mezcal. “I feel like at some point, I should look into launching a mezcal line,” Mescal admits in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “People get confused on how to pronounce my name because of the drink mezcal… I would call it ‘Mescal’s Mezcal.’” Once he’s ready to get started, maybe Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, who co-own the mezcal brand Dos Hombres, will have some tips for Mescal.

