Sprinkle A Little Pixie Dust For Peter Pan and Wendy

If you’ve been itching for some pixie dust (or itching because of some pixie dust, in that case sorry!), get ready to clap! Tinkerbell, Captain Hook, Peter, Wendy, Michael, and John are all coming back to Neverland in a new film. The live action Peter Pan and Wendy finds the titular characters (Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson) going on the familiar adventure to that mysterious, eternal island as they try to escape their fleeting childhood. However, there is no Neverland without Captain Hook and Mr. Smee (Jude Law and Jim Gaffigan) to seek revenge against Peter for cutting Hook’s hand off and feeding it to a crocodile. Joining the crew in their welcome are Tinkerbell (Yara Shahidi), Tiger Lily (Alyssa Wapanatâhk), and the lost boys, who are not all boys; “lost boys” is more like the name of their crew. Start flying towards the second star to the right on April 28.

