Pharrell to Produce Looks for Louis Vuitton Menswear

Producer, musician, designer, and Maggie Rogers discoverer. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

It looks like Pharrell might actually love those blurred lines (the ones between musician and fashion designer). The musician will succeed the late designer Virgil Abloh as the creative director for the men’s section of the fashion house. “Pharrell Williams is a visionary whose creative universes expand from music to art, and to fashion — establishing himself as a cultural global icon over the past twenty years,” Louis Vuitton stated in an Instagram post on February 14. “The way in which he breaks boundaries across the various worlds he explores, aligns with Louis Vuitton’s status as a Cultural Maison, reinforcing its values of innovation, pioneer spirit, and entrepreneurship.” The artist and producer previously collaborated with the brand in 2004 on an eyewear collab with Bathing Ape’s Nico and in 2008 on a jewelry collection. “His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter,” Pietro Beccari, Louis Vuitton’s chairman and CEO, said. Guess since Rihanna’s collaboration with LVMH, Fenty, paused in 2021, the brand needed another “Lemon” collaborator on staff. We get it. Great song.